Bank of Chongqing Appoints New Directors to Strengthen Governance

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. announced the appointment of Ms. HOU Ximeng as an executive director and Ms. LIU Ruihan as an independent non-executive director for the seventh session of its board of directors. These appointments, approved by the Chongqing Bureau of National Financial Regulatory Administration, are expected to strengthen the bank’s governance structure and align with regulatory requirements, potentially enhancing its strategic positioning within the urban commercial banking sector.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial sector. It holds a financial license approved by the PRC’s banking regulatory authority and is authorized to obtain a corporate legal person business license. The bank is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -7.53%

Average Trading Volume: 3,180

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.36B

