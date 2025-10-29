Bank of China Reports Steady Growth Amid Cash Flow Challenges

Bank of China ( (BACHY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bank of China presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank of China Limited, a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the banking sector providing a wide range of financial services to its customers.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, Bank of China Limited announced a slight increase in both operating income and profit compared to the previous year, despite a significant drop in net cash flows from operating activities.

The bank reported an operating income of RMB 492.115 billion for the nine-month period, marking a 2.72% increase from the previous year. Profit for the period rose by 1.12% to RMB 189.589 billion, while profit attributable to equity holders increased by 1.08% to RMB 177.660 billion. However, net cash flows from operating activities saw a sharp decline of 69.53%, primarily due to increased cash outflows from loans and advances to customers. The bank’s total assets grew by 7.10% to RMB 37,550.163 billion, and total equity rose by 9.63% to RMB 3,237.314 billion.

The bank’s non-interest income showed a robust growth of 16.22%, contributing to 33.80% of the total operating income. Despite a decrease in net interest income by 3.04%, the bank managed to maintain a stable financial position with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.24% and a capital adequacy ratio of 18.66%.

Looking ahead, Bank of China Limited remains focused on enhancing its financial stability and operational efficiency, as reflected in its strategic initiatives and financial performance metrics. The management continues to adapt to the evolving market conditions, aiming for sustainable growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue