Bank of America Discloses Significant Indirect Holdings in QIAGEN

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Qiagen ( (QGEN) ).

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) has informed QIAGEN N.V. about a notification from Bank of America Corporation regarding voting rights and capital interest. The notification, disclosed on the AFM website, details the distribution of shares and voting rights held indirectly by various entities associated with Bank of America, including Merrill Lynch and BofA Securities. This announcement highlights the significant indirect holdings and potential voting influence of Bank of America in QIAGEN, which could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (QGEN) stock is a Hold with a $52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qiagen stock, see the QGEN Stock Forecast page.

More about Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on providing sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research. The company is known for its products that enable customers to gain valuable insights from the building blocks of life, such as DNA, RNA, and proteins.

Average Trading Volume: 1,250,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.52B

For a thorough assessment of QGEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue