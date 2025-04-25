Bank First National Announces Special Cash Dividend

Bank First National ( (BFC) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 25, 2025, Bank First Corporation announced a special cash dividend of $3.50 per share, payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025. This decision follows a profitable fourth quarter in 2023, marked by a significant gain from selling its interest in UFS, LLC, which strengthened the bank’s capital position. The special dividend, totaling approximately $35 million, reflects the bank’s strategy to reward shareholders while maintaining flexibility for growth and acquisitions.

Spark’s Take on BFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFC is a Outperform.

Bank First National’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and a solid operational base, tempered by challenges in profit margins and cash flow management. Technical indicators show a neutral stance, while valuation metrics suggest fair pricing. Strategic expansions and recognition in the industry highlight future potential, contributing to a positive outlook.

More about Bank First National

Bank First Corporation, the holding company for Bank First, N.A., provides financial services through its subsidiary. Established in 1894, the bank offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products across 26 locations in Wisconsin. It has grown through acquisitions and branch expansions, employing approximately 362 staff with assets around $4.5 billion. Bank First also offers insurance services through Ansay & Associates, LLC, and collaborates with regional partners for trust and investment advisory services.

YTD Price Performance: 12.84%

Average Trading Volume: 21,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.11B

