Bando Chemical Industries Announces Share Acquisition Progress

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd. ( (JP:5195) ) has provided an announcement.

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. has announced the acquisition of its own shares, acquiring 186,600 shares at a cost of 367,251,596 yen during October 2025. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,800,000 shares by April 2026, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5195) stock is a Hold with a Yen2096.00 price target.

More about Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of industrial products such as belts and rubber products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the chemical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 46,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen81.5B

