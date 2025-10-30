Bancorp Lowers 2025 Earnings Guidance Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bancorp ( (TBBK) ) has provided an update.

The Bancorp, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a net income of $54.9 million, a 7% increase from the previous year, and an EPS increase of 13% due to share repurchases. The company experienced growth in gross dollar volume and consumer fintech loans, while reducing criticized real estate bridge loans. Despite these gains, The Bancorp lowered its earnings guidance for 2025 due to lower projected balances in traditional lending and increased credit provisions, but remains optimistic about future earnings growth through Fintech initiatives and share buybacks.

The most recent analyst rating on (TBBK) stock is a Buy with a $81.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bancorp stock, see the TBBK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TBBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TBBK is a Outperform.

Bancorp’s strong financial performance and promising fintech growth prospects are significant strengths. However, technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, and valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly priced. Risks from increased expenses and challenges in the REBL portfolio slightly offset the positives.

To see Spark’s full report on TBBK stock, click here.

More about Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, operates as a financial holding company providing services through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. It offers a range of services including Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending. The company is recognized as a leader in the financial services industry, notably as the top issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S. and a major provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans.

Average Trading Volume: 600,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.58B

See more data about TBBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue