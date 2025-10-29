Banco Macro S.A. Announces Dividend Payment Following Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Banco Macro SA ( (BMA) ).

On October 29, 2025, Banco Macro S.A. announced a complementary notice regarding the payment of a cash dividend installment, following a recent treasury share repurchase. The dividend, amounting to AR $36,589,874,132.56, will be available to shareholders from October 31, 2025, with a 7% withholding tax applied. The announcement underscores Banco Macro’s ongoing share buyback program and its impact on dividend distribution, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (BMA) stock is a Buy with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Macro SA stock, see the BMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BMA is a Neutral.

Banco Macro’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including significant income growth and improved efficiency. However, technical analysis indicates overbought conditions, and challenges such as increased loan loss provisions and rising nonperforming loans temper the outlook.

More about Banco Macro SA

Banco Macro S.A. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services in Argentina. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including loans, deposits, and investment solutions, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 727,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.33B

