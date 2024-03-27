Banco Macro Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

Banco Macro (BMA) has released an update.

Banco Macro has informed ANSES about its upcoming General and Special Shareholders’ Meeting on April 12th, 2024, providing details on shareholder structure and the meeting’s agenda, which includes appointing shareholders to sign the meeting minutes and evaluating management and financial documentation. The company has disclosed its shareholding structure as of February 29th, 2024, and has confirmed that no corporate and technical services were hired from related companies in the fiscal year 2023, reflecting a consistent decrease in total staff numbers over the past five years.

