Banco Desio Reports Strong 2024 Financials and Sustainability Progress

The latest update is out from Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SPA ( (IT:BDB) ).

Banco di Desio e Della Brianza S.p.A. reported a consolidated net profit of 125.5 million euros for 2024, with a proposed dividend of 0.4566 euros per share, reflecting a 9.39% yield. The bank’s sustainability efforts are recognized with upgraded ratings from Standard Ethics and S&P Global, highlighting its commitment to financial and environmental goals as part of the ‘Beyond 26’ plan.

More about Banco di Desio e Della Brianza SPA

Banco di Desio e Della Brianza S.p.A. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and investment services. The company is committed to integrating sustainability into its operations, aligning with European regulatory expectations and enhancing its market positioning through improved credit and ESG ratings.

YTD Price Performance: 39.18%

Average Trading Volume: 854

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €988.9M

For detailed information about BDB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com