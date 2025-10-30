Banco Bradesco Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banco Bradesco SA ( (BBD) ) just unveiled an update.

Banco Bradesco S.A. reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a recurring net income of R$6.2 billion, marking an increase of 2.3% quarter-over-quarter and 18.8% year-over-year. The bank’s revenue reached R$35.0 billion, driven by growth in net interest income, fee and commission income, and insurance operations. The bank maintained stable delinquency rates and improved its credit portfolio quality while continuing its transformation plan to enhance competitiveness and sustainability efforts. Bradesco’s strategic focus on risk-adjusted returns and operational efficiency has resulted in a robust capital position and a stable efficiency ratio.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBD) stock is a Buy with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Bradesco SA stock, see the BBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBD is a Outperform.

Banco Bradesco SA’s strong earnings growth and strategic initiatives in technology are the most significant factors contributing to its score. Positive technical indicators and reasonable valuation further support the stock’s outlook. However, liquidity concerns and high leverage present risks that need careful management.

To see Spark’s full report on BBD stock, click here.

More about Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a leading financial institution in Brazil, operating in the banking industry. It offers a wide range of services including loans, insurance, pension plans, and capitalization bonds, with a focus on both individual and corporate clients. The bank is committed to sustainable business practices and supports socio-environmental initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 47,200,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.32B

See more insights into BBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue