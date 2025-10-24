Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting and Strategic Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2293) ).

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, re-election of directors, auditor appointment, and a final dividend payment. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for a mandate to issue new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2293) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing healthcare services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 81,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$209.3M

See more data about 2293 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

