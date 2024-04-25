Baltic Classifieds Group Executes Share Buyback

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has made a significant move in the stock market by purchasing 28,413 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, with prices ranging from 227.0000p to 231.0000p per share. After this transaction, the company’s total number of shares in issue stands at 489,021,816, with an equivalent number of voting rights available to shareholders. This strategic buyback was executed through Merrill Lynch International and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

