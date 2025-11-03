Ballard Mining Secures $20.6 Million Through Strategic Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ballard Mining Limited ( (AU:BM1) ) is now available.

Ballard Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 37,383,199 fully paid ordinary shares to Aurenne Group Holdings Pty Ltd and existing shareholders, raising approximately $20.6 million. This strategic placement aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BM1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target.

More about Ballard Mining Limited

Average Trading Volume: 943,156

Find detailed analytics on BM1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

