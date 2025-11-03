Ballard Mining Secures $20.6 Million Through Strategic Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from Ballard Mining Limited ( (AU:BM1) ) is now available.
Ballard Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 37,383,199 fully paid ordinary shares to Aurenne Group Holdings Pty Ltd and existing shareholders, raising approximately $20.6 million. This strategic placement aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BM1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ballard Mining Limited stock, see the AU:BM1 Stock Forecast page.
More about Ballard Mining Limited
Average Trading Volume: 943,156
