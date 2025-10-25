Balkrishna Industries Sets Record Date for Potential Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Balkrishna Industries Limited ( (IN:BALKRISIND) ).

Balkrishna Industries Limited has announced the fixation of a record date, November 7, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the potential declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its ongoing commitment to shareholder value, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market positioning.

Balkrishna Industries Limited operates in the tire manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of off-highway tires. The company focuses on providing tires for agricultural, industrial, and construction vehicles, catering to a global market.

