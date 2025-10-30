Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) just unveiled an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 108.50p each, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares in issue, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interest in the company under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEU) stock is a Hold with a £116.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:BGEU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BGEU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BGEU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 66 reflects strong financial performance improvements and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield weigh down the valuation score, indicating potential risks in profitability and income generation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BGEU stock, click here.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC is an investment company focused on European growth opportunities. It primarily deals in acquiring and managing a portfolio of European securities, aiming to deliver capital growth for its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 692,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of BGEU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue