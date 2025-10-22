Badlands Resources Updates on Bella Project Disposition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mineral Mountain Resources ( (TSE:BLDS) ).

Badlands Resources Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced further details regarding the disposition of its Bella Project in South Dakota. The company has entered into an agreement with Mammoth Minerals Limited, an Australian exploration and development company, granting Mammoth the option to acquire the Bella Project. This transaction, which involves a significant portion of Badlands’ assets, requires approval from the TSXV and the company’s shareholders. Upon completion, Badlands will receive a net smelter returns royalty from Mammoth, with an option for Mammoth to repurchase it within five years.

