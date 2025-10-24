Badlands Resources Announces $2.2 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Mineral Mountain Resources ( (TSE:BLDS) ).

Badlands Resources Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $2.2 million through the issuance of 14,666,667 units at $0.15 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. The funds are intended for debt reduction, exploration, new property acquisitions, and general working capital. The completion of this placement is contingent on TSXV approval, and the company plans to close the placement in one or more tranches once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

More about Mineral Mountain Resources

Average Trading Volume: 25,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.09M

