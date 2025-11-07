Badger Infrastructure Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ( (BDGIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is a leading provider of non-destructive excavation services in North America, primarily serving infrastructure industries and commercial construction through its proprietary Badger Hydrovac technology.

In its latest earnings report, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. announced a robust performance for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings. The company attributes its success to strategic investments in its fleet and effective execution of business strategies.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include a 13% increase in revenue to $237.3 million and a 15% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $66.8 million. The adjusted net earnings per share also saw a substantial increase of 25% to $0.91. The company’s board has approved a quarterly cash dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

Looking ahead, Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in the U.S. and metropolitan areas. The company plans to continue leveraging customer relationships and enhancing fleet utilization to meet growing market demands, while also investing in new manufacturing and refurbishment facilities to support long-term growth strategies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue