BacTech Secures Financing to Advance ‘Zero Waste’ Initiative and Global Projects

BacTech Environmental ( (TSE:BAC) ) has issued an update.

BacTech Environmental Corporation has secured $531,700 through a non-brokered unit financing to support its corporate expenses and global search for tailings and concentrates. The funds will also advance the company’s Sudbury R&D project and its ‘Zero Waste’ initiative. The company is experiencing increased interest in its Ecuador bioleach project due to rising gold prices and a growing need for remediation of high arsenic content tailings.

More about BacTech Environmental

BacTech Environmental Corporation operates in the environmental sector, focusing on bioleaching technology to remediate toxic mine tailings and recover valuable metals. The company is particularly involved in projects that address high arsenic content in tailings, with a growing interest in gold-related projects.

Average Trading Volume: 111,567

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.72M

For a thorough assessment of BAC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.