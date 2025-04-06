Baazar Style Retail Limited Expands with Two New Store Openings

Baazar Style Retail Limited ( (IN:STYLEBAAZA) ) has shared an announcement.

Baazar Style Retail Limited announced the opening of two new retail stores in Kumhrar, Bihar, and Sevoke Road, West Bengal, bringing their total store count to 214. This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its market position and enhance accessibility for customers, indicating a positive growth trajectory for stakeholders.

Baazar Style Retail Limited, formerly known as Baazar Style Retail Pvt. Ltd., operates in the retail industry with a focus on expanding its chain of retail stores under the brand ‘Style Baazar’. The company is headquartered in West Bengal, India, and is actively increasing its market presence through new store openings.

