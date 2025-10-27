B2 Impact ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from B2Holding ASA ( (GB:0RIT) ) is now available.

B2 Impact ASA is set to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by a live audiocast presentation, allowing stakeholders to submit questions during the session. This release is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress, potentially impacting its market positioning.

More about B2Holding ASA

B2 Impact is a leading pan-European debt management company, headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The company provides solutions for defaulted loans and offers liquidity to financial institutions, promoting financial improvement through transparent and ethical debt management. B2 Impact is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘B2I’.

YTD Price Performance: 90.94%

Average Trading Volume: 320,312

Current Market Cap: NOK6.31B

