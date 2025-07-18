B & S International Proposes Amendments to Memorandum and Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B & S International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1705) ) just unveiled an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposal to adopt a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. This move aims to align with the latest regulatory requirements for a paperless listing regime, provide flexibility in holding general meetings, and allow electronic voting by shareholders. The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on securities and investment services.

Average Trading Volume: 195,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$188M

