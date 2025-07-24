B & S International Holdings Ltd. Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from B & S International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1705) ) is now available.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 12, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, approval of a final dividend of HK2.5 cents per share, re-election of certain directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. These resolutions are aimed at maintaining the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations positively.

More about B & S International Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 226,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$188M

