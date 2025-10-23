B.O.S Better Online Solutions Adjourns 2025 AGM Due to Lack of Quorum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from BOS Better Online Solutions ( (BOSC) ).

On October 23, 2025, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders did not achieve a quorum and has been adjourned to October 30, 2025. The company will continue to accept proxies from shareholders until 48 hours before the rescheduled meeting, urging shareholders to participate in the voting process. This adjournment highlights the importance of shareholder engagement in the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (BOSC) stock is a Buy with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BOS Better Online Solutions stock, see the BOSC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BOSC is a Outperform.

BOS Better Online Solutions receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance and positive earnings call. The company’s stable balance sheet and improved cash flow management enhance its financial stability. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, the stock’s undervaluation presents a potential investment opportunity. The raised guidance and strategic focus on growth sectors further bolster the positive outlook.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. operates in the technology sector, providing comprehensive solutions for enterprise mobility, RFID, and supply chain management. The company focuses on delivering innovative products and services to enhance operational efficiency and productivity for businesses globally.

Average Trading Volume: 65,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.31M

