Ayr Wellness Inc. Optimizes for Growth Amidst 2023 Success

Ayr Wellness Inc. (TSE:AYR.A) has released an update.

Ayr Wellness Inc. has reported a successful financial year with a 10% increase in 2023 revenue to $463.6 million and a significant improvement in profitability, as evidenced by a 51% growth in Adjusted EBITDA to $114 million. The company has also strategically restructured its debt, extending maturities by two years, enhancing its financial stability and positioning itself to take advantage of impending market transitions to adult-use cannabis sales. With 15 of its 91 dispensaries currently in adult-use markets, Ayr Wellness is poised for growth without substantial fixed cost increases.

