Aya Gold & Silver Amplifies Boumadine Exploration

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has significantly expanded its exploration efforts at the Boumadine project in Morocco, securing six new permits and increasing their land hold by 70%, which now spans 141.4 km². The company has made substantial progress by completing half of its extensive airborne geophysical survey and drilling over 11,000 meters as part of its largest annual exploration program. This aggressive push in exploration aims to uncover the untapped potential in one of Morocco’s most promising and underexplored regions.

