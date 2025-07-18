AXXZIA Inc. Announces Director Assignment Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AXXZIA, Inc. ( (JP:4936) ) has provided an announcement.

AXXZIA Inc. has announced changes in its Board of Directors’ assignments, effective August 1, 2025. The changes include Duan Zhuo continuing as President while relinquishing his manufacturing responsibilities, and Shoi Dan taking on additional responsibilities in manufacturing alongside his current marketing role. These adjustments aim to streamline operations and enhance strategic focus within the company.

More about AXXZIA, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 131,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.45B

For detailed information about 4936 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue