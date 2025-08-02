AXT Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Signals Amid Challenges

AXT Inc ((AXTI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent earnings call for AXT Inc. painted a mixed picture for the company. While there were positive developments such as a recovery in gross margins and a surge in AI-related demand, these were overshadowed by significant revenue declines and ongoing challenges with export permits. The sentiment during the call was cautious, reflecting concerns over geopolitical factors affecting revenue and continued net losses.

Improved Gross Margin

AXT Inc. reported a notable improvement in its non-GAAP gross margin, which rose to 8.2% in Q2 2025 from a negative 6.1% in Q1 2025. This recovery is a positive sign for the company, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

AI-Related Demand Growth

The company experienced healthy growth in AI-related demand, particularly for indium phosphide substrates in China. This segment nearly doubled its revenue within the Chinese market, showcasing the potential for future growth in AI applications.

First Export License Obtained

In June, AXT Inc. secured its first export license, enabling the shipment of initial orders of indium phosphide substrates outside China. This development marks a critical step in expanding the company’s international market presence.

Sequential Revenue Growth Expected

Looking ahead to Q3, AXT Inc. expects sequential revenue growth, projecting revenues between $19.0 million and $21.0 million. This forecast suggests a potential rebound from the current revenue challenges.

Revenue Decline

Despite some positive developments, AXT Inc. faced a revenue decline in Q2 2025, with earnings dropping to $18.0 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2025 and $27.9 million in Q2 2024. This decline highlights the ongoing challenges the company faces in maintaining its revenue streams.

Gross Margin Decline Year-over-Year

The non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2025 was 8.2%, a significant drop from 27.6% in Q2 2024. This year-over-year decline underscores the difficulties in sustaining profitability amid changing market conditions.

Export Permit Delays

AXT Inc. encountered delays in obtaining export permits for gallium arsenide and indium phosphide in Q2 2025. These delays have adversely affected the company’s revenue, as they limit the ability to fulfill international orders.

Net Loss

The company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million in Q2 2025, a stark increase from a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2024. This growing net loss is a significant concern for investors and stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the third quarter, AXT Inc. projects revenue growth between $19.0 million and $21.0 million, with modest contributions from sales outside China. The company is focusing on emerging opportunities within China and anticipates further improvements in gross margins, targeting low to mid-teens percentages. However, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between $0.11 and $0.13, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

In summary, AXT Inc.’s earnings call reflected a cautious optimism. While there are promising signs of recovery in certain areas, significant challenges remain, particularly in revenue generation and export logistics. Investors will be closely watching the company’s ability to navigate these hurdles and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue