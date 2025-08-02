AXT Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Signals Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

AXT Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Signals Amid Challenges

AXT Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Signals Amid Challenges

AXT Inc ((AXTI)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for AXT Inc. painted a mixed picture for the company. While there were positive developments such as a recovery in gross margins and a surge in AI-related demand, these were overshadowed by significant revenue declines and ongoing challenges with export permits. The sentiment during the call was cautious, reflecting concerns over geopolitical factors affecting revenue and continued net losses.

Improved Gross Margin

AXT Inc. reported a notable improvement in its non-GAAP gross margin, which rose to 8.2% in Q2 2025 from a negative 6.1% in Q1 2025. This recovery is a positive sign for the company, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

AI-Related Demand Growth

The company experienced healthy growth in AI-related demand, particularly for indium phosphide substrates in China. This segment nearly doubled its revenue within the Chinese market, showcasing the potential for future growth in AI applications.

First Export License Obtained

In June, AXT Inc. secured its first export license, enabling the shipment of initial orders of indium phosphide substrates outside China. This development marks a critical step in expanding the company’s international market presence.

Sequential Revenue Growth Expected

Looking ahead to Q3, AXT Inc. expects sequential revenue growth, projecting revenues between $19.0 million and $21.0 million. This forecast suggests a potential rebound from the current revenue challenges.

Revenue Decline

Despite some positive developments, AXT Inc. faced a revenue decline in Q2 2025, with earnings dropping to $18.0 million from $19.4 million in Q1 2025 and $27.9 million in Q2 2024. This decline highlights the ongoing challenges the company faces in maintaining its revenue streams.

Gross Margin Decline Year-over-Year

The non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 2025 was 8.2%, a significant drop from 27.6% in Q2 2024. This year-over-year decline underscores the difficulties in sustaining profitability amid changing market conditions.

Export Permit Delays

AXT Inc. encountered delays in obtaining export permits for gallium arsenide and indium phosphide in Q2 2025. These delays have adversely affected the company’s revenue, as they limit the ability to fulfill international orders.

Net Loss

The company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $6.4 million in Q2 2025, a stark increase from a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2024. This growing net loss is a significant concern for investors and stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the third quarter, AXT Inc. projects revenue growth between $19.0 million and $21.0 million, with modest contributions from sales outside China. The company is focusing on emerging opportunities within China and anticipates further improvements in gross margins, targeting low to mid-teens percentages. However, non-GAAP net loss is expected to range between $0.11 and $0.13, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

In summary, AXT Inc.’s earnings call reflected a cautious optimism. While there are promising signs of recovery in certain areas, significant challenges remain, particularly in revenue generation and export logistics. Investors will be closely watching the company’s ability to navigate these hurdles and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement