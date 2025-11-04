Axsome Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. ( (AXSM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axsome Therapeutics Inc. presented to its investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for central nervous system disorders, offering a range of FDA-approved and investigational products targeting serious psychiatric and neurological conditions.

In its third quarter of 2025, Axsome Therapeutics reported significant financial growth, highlighted by a 63% increase in net product revenue compared to the previous year. The company also provided updates on its business operations and development pipeline.

The company’s financial performance was driven by strong sales of its products, with AUVELITY leading the charge at $136.1 million in sales, marking a 69% year-over-year growth. SUNOSI also contributed with $32.8 million in revenue, while SYMBRAVO, in its first full quarter post-launch, generated $2.1 million. Despite a net loss of $47.2 million, Axsome’s revenue growth and strategic investments in R&D and commercialization activities underscore its commitment to expanding its market presence.

Strategically, Axsome has made notable progress in its development pipeline, including the submission of a supplemental NDA for AXS-05 targeting Alzheimer’s disease agitation and plans to initiate several pivotal trials in the coming months. These initiatives reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to address unmet medical needs in CNS disorders.

Looking ahead, Axsome Therapeutics remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by its robust pipeline and strategic initiatives. The company aims to achieve cash flow positivity and continue delivering transformative treatments for CNS disorders, aligning with its mission to improve patient outcomes.

