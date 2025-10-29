AXP Energy Issues New Shares to Strengthen Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) is now available.

AXP Energy Limited has issued 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.0375 per share, following shareholder approval at a General Meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance its capital structure, as reflected in the updated Appendix 2A. The issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant statutory provisions, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

AXP Energy Limited is an oil and gas production and development company primarily operating in Colorado. The company focuses on repurposing stranded gas at its fully-owned Pathfinder Field for power generation, targeting sales to data center operators engaged in high-performance computing, including AI and other processor-intensive operations. AXP Energy operates 24 oil and gas wells at this field.

YTD Price Performance: -26.92%

Average Trading Volume: 651,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.88M

