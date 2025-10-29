AXP Energy Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has provided an announcement.

AXP Energy Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving James Dack, who has acquired 500,000 ordinary fully paid shares through his indirect interests. This acquisition was part of a payment for director’s fees, as approved by shareholders earlier in the year. The change in shareholding reflects the company’s ongoing governance and compensation practices, which may influence stakeholder perceptions of director alignment with shareholder interests.

More about AXP Energy

YTD Price Performance: -26.92%

Average Trading Volume: 651,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.88M

For detailed information about AXP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue