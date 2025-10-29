Axogen Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 23.5%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AxoGen ( (AXGN) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Axogen, Inc. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a revenue increase of 23.5% to $60.1 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to at least 19% growth, or $222.8 million. The quarter saw significant developments, including new position statements from medical societies recognizing nerve allografts as standard practice and expanded coverage for nerve repair, which validate Axogen’s market strategy. The FDA’s anticipated approval of the Avance® Nerve Graft BLA by December 2025 is expected to further bolster the company’s position in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXGN) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AxoGen stock, see the AXGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXGN is a Neutral.

AxoGen’s overall score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, indicating a positive trajectory. However, ongoing profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the valuation score.

More about AxoGen

Axogen, Inc. is a leading company in the development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. The company offers a range of products designed to restore nerve function and improve the quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries. Axogen’s product portfolio includes solutions such as the Avance® Nerve Graft and Axoguard Nerve Connector®, among others, which are available in several countries including the United States, Canada, and Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 1,153,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $831.9M

