AXIS Capital’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Axis Capital Holdings ((AXS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AXIS Capital Holdings’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by record-breaking revenue and substantial growth in both its insurance and reinsurance segments. The company’s strategic investments in technology and operational efficiency have begun to pay dividends, despite facing challenges such as catastrophic losses and competitive pressures in the cyber insurance market. Overall, the positive developments and strong financial performance were the highlights of the call.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

AXIS Capital reported a remarkable 14% year-over-year increase in diluted book value per common share, reaching $73.82. The company also achieved an 18% annualized operating return on equity and a 20% increase in operating earnings per share to $3.25. Premiums hit $2.1 billion, marking the highest for a third quarter and representing a nearly 10% increase over the previous year.

Insurance Segment Success

The insurance segment of AXIS Capital delivered a record third-quarter premium production of $1.7 billion, an 11% increase over the prior period. This segment also achieved a current accident year ex-cat combined ratio of 83.3% and record underwriting income of $153 million, up 55% from the previous year.

Technology and Operational Advancements

AXIS has made significant investments in technology, implementing a modern application platform and deploying AI solutions across its business units. These advancements have led to improved efficiency and better decision-making processes.

Successful Reinsurance Business

The reinsurance segment experienced a 6% premium growth with a combined ratio of 92% and underwriting income of $35 million. Specialty short-tail lines were a major contributor, accounting for 91% of new business premiums.

Catastrophic Losses Impact

The company reported $44 million in catastrophic losses, with $24 million stemming from severe convective storms in the United States and $20 million related to Middle East conflicts affecting marine and terrorism lines.

Challenges in Cyber Insurance

AXIS Capital continues to face challenges in the cyber insurance market, where increased competition from MGAs and surplus capacity have led to downward pressure on pricing.

Markel Renewal Rights Transaction

The Markel renewal rights transaction is performing as expected, although the retention rate was about half of the total potential, indicating a cautious approach by AXIS.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, AXIS Capital remains optimistic, with expectations of continued strong financial performance. The company highlighted a 14% year-over-year increase in diluted book value per common share and a 20% rise in operating earnings per share. The focus remains on premium adequacy and efficient operations, bolstered by technology investments and third-party capital partnerships.

In conclusion, AXIS Capital Holdings’ earnings call underscored a period of strong financial performance and strategic growth. Despite challenges such as catastrophic losses and competitive pressures in the cyber insurance market, the company’s advancements in technology and operational efficiency are driving positive results. Investors and market watchers can take confidence in AXIS Capital’s robust performance and forward-looking strategies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue