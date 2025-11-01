AXIS Capital’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

AXIS Capital’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

AXIS Capital’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Axis Capital Holdings ((AXS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AXIS Capital Holdings’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by record-breaking revenue and substantial growth in both its insurance and reinsurance segments. The company’s strategic investments in technology and operational efficiency have begun to pay dividends, despite facing challenges such as catastrophic losses and competitive pressures in the cyber insurance market. Overall, the positive developments and strong financial performance were the highlights of the call.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

AXIS Capital reported a remarkable 14% year-over-year increase in diluted book value per common share, reaching $73.82. The company also achieved an 18% annualized operating return on equity and a 20% increase in operating earnings per share to $3.25. Premiums hit $2.1 billion, marking the highest for a third quarter and representing a nearly 10% increase over the previous year.

Insurance Segment Success

The insurance segment of AXIS Capital delivered a record third-quarter premium production of $1.7 billion, an 11% increase over the prior period. This segment also achieved a current accident year ex-cat combined ratio of 83.3% and record underwriting income of $153 million, up 55% from the previous year.

Technology and Operational Advancements

AXIS has made significant investments in technology, implementing a modern application platform and deploying AI solutions across its business units. These advancements have led to improved efficiency and better decision-making processes.

Successful Reinsurance Business

The reinsurance segment experienced a 6% premium growth with a combined ratio of 92% and underwriting income of $35 million. Specialty short-tail lines were a major contributor, accounting for 91% of new business premiums.

Catastrophic Losses Impact

The company reported $44 million in catastrophic losses, with $24 million stemming from severe convective storms in the United States and $20 million related to Middle East conflicts affecting marine and terrorism lines.

Challenges in Cyber Insurance

AXIS Capital continues to face challenges in the cyber insurance market, where increased competition from MGAs and surplus capacity have led to downward pressure on pricing.

Markel Renewal Rights Transaction

The Markel renewal rights transaction is performing as expected, although the retention rate was about half of the total potential, indicating a cautious approach by AXIS.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, AXIS Capital remains optimistic, with expectations of continued strong financial performance. The company highlighted a 14% year-over-year increase in diluted book value per common share and a 20% rise in operating earnings per share. The focus remains on premium adequacy and efficient operations, bolstered by technology investments and third-party capital partnerships.

In conclusion, AXIS Capital Holdings’ earnings call underscored a period of strong financial performance and strategic growth. Despite challenges such as catastrophic losses and competitive pressures in the cyber insurance market, the company’s advancements in technology and operational efficiency are driving positive results. Investors and market watchers can take confidence in AXIS Capital’s robust performance and forward-looking strategies.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement