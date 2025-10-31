AXIS Capital Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings ( (AXS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axis Capital Holdings presented to its investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance provider, operating primarily in the insurance sector with a focus on underwriting and risk management. The company is headquartered in Bermuda and has a strong presence in key markets worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AXIS Capital announced a net income of $294 million available to common shareholders, translating to $3.74 per diluted common share. The company also reported an operating income of $255 million, or $3.25 per diluted common share, showcasing a robust financial performance.

Key highlights from the report include an annualized return on average common equity of 20.6% and a combined ratio of 89.4%. The insurance segment achieved record gross premiums written of $1.7 billion, marking an 11% growth, while the reinsurance segment maintained solid performance with a 6% increase in gross premiums written. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the “How We Work” program, have driven operational improvements and enhanced profitability.

Despite a decrease in net investment income due to lower income from fixed maturities, AXIS Capital’s book value per diluted common share increased by 4.9% compared to the previous quarter. The company’s disciplined execution and enhancements to its product portfolio have contributed to these positive results.

Looking ahead, AXIS Capital remains focused on becoming the leading specialty underwriter in the industry. The management is optimistic about building on the progress achieved and leveraging investments in data, technology, and AI to drive future growth and operational efficiency.

