Axis Bank Increases Share Capital with New Equity Allotment

Axis Bank Limited ( (IN:AXISBANK) ) has shared an announcement.

Axis Bank Limited has announced the allotment of 248,819 equity shares following the exercise of stock options under its ESOP/RSU Scheme. This allotment has resulted in an increase in the bank’s paid-up share capital, reflecting its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its financial position.

More about Axis Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited is a prominent player in the Indian banking sector, offering a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. The bank is known for its focus on providing innovative banking solutions and maintaining a strong presence in both urban and rural markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.47%

Average Trading Volume: 383,004

Current Market Cap: 3401.7B INR

For an in-depth examination of AXISBANK stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue