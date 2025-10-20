Axis Bank Appoints Neeraj Gambhir as Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Axis Bank Limited ( (IN:AXISBANK) ) is now available.

Axis Bank Limited has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Neeraj Gambhir as an Executive Director of the bank. This appointment, effective from October 20, 2025, is set for a period of three years and is expected to strengthen the bank’s leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operations positively.

More about Axis Bank Limited

Axis Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of banking products and services. It is one of the leading private sector banks in India, focusing on retail banking, corporate banking, and international banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 286,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 3724B INR

Learn more about AXISBANK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue