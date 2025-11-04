Axial Retailing Reports Modest Growth Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Axial Retailing, Inc. ( (JP:8255) ) has shared an update.

Axial Retailing Inc. reported a 6.5% increase in net sales to 146,718 million yen for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a slight rise in operating profit by 1.2%. Despite a challenging market, the company maintained a stable financial position with a 66.3% equity-to-asset ratio. The company forecasts a modest growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, but anticipates a decline in profits, reflecting market pressures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8255) stock is a Buy with a Yen1236.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axial Retailing, Inc. stock, see the JP:8255 Stock Forecast page.

More about Axial Retailing, Inc.

Axial Retailing Inc. operates in the retail industry with a focus on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 126,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.5B

See more insights into 8255 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue