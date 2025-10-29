Axalta Coating Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Axalta Coating Systems ( (AXTA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axalta Coating Systems presented to its investors.
Axalta Coating Systems, a global leader in the coatings industry, specializes in providing innovative and sustainable coatings solutions for a variety of applications, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial uses. With over 150 years of experience, Axalta serves more than 100,000 customers across 140 countries.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Axalta Coating Systems reported net sales of approximately $1.3 billion and a net income of $110 million, reflecting a net income margin of 8.5%. The company achieved record figures for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS, highlighting its operational excellence amid challenging economic conditions.
Key financial highlights include an 11% increase in diluted EPS to $0.51 and a 6% rise in Adjusted Diluted EPS to $0.67. Despite a 2% decrease in net sales year over year, Axalta’s Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $294 million, with a margin expansion to 22.8%. The company also executed $100 million in share repurchases, demonstrating a strong commitment to shareholder value.
Segment-wise, Performance Coatings saw a decline in net sales but maintained resilient profitability with an Adjusted EBITDA margin increase to 25.5%. Meanwhile, Mobility Coatings achieved a record net sales of $460 million, driven by positive price-mix and foreign currency translation, resulting in a 20% increase in Adjusted EBITDA.
Looking ahead, Axalta’s management remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to accelerate its capital allocation strategy and continue delivering strong financial performance into 2026.