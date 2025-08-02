AXA SA Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2025

AXA SA ( (AXAHY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AXA SA presented to its investors.

AXA SA is a global leader in the insurance industry, providing a wide range of services including property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, and asset management. The company is known for its strong market presence and diversified business model across various geographies.

In the first half of 2025, AXA SA reported a robust financial performance, with significant growth in revenues and earnings. The company achieved a 7% increase in revenues and an 8% rise in underlying earnings per share, supported by strong operational performance across its business segments.

Key highlights from AXA’s earnings report include a 6% growth in property and casualty premiums, driven by both commercial and personal lines, and an 8% increase in life and health premiums. The company also maintained a solid capital position with a Solvency II ratio of 220%. Despite a slight decrease in net income due to unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, AXA’s underlying earnings grew by 6% to €4.5 billion.

AXA continues to focus on strategic initiatives such as technology investments and distribution enhancements to bolster its core businesses. The company also announced a share buy-back program to offset earnings dilution from the sale of AXA Investment Managers, and it is expanding its presence in Italy through the acquisition of Prima.

Looking ahead, AXA’s management remains confident in achieving its financial targets, including a 6-8% CAGR in underlying earnings per share from 2023 to 2026. The company aims to sustain strong underwriting margins and drive growth through strategic pricing and efficiency measures across its business lines.

