AXA Initiates 1.2 Billion Euro Share Buyback Program

AXA has entered into a share buyback agreement to repurchase up to 1.2 billion euros of its own shares, as part of its capital management strategy. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share and improving market perception of the company’s financial health.

The AXA Group is a global leader in insurance and asset management, employing 154,000 people and serving 95 million clients across 50 countries. In 2024, AXA reported IFRS 17 revenue of 110.3 billion euros and an operating result of 8.1 billion euros, with assets under management totaling 983 billion euros. AXA is listed on Euronext Paris and is a prominent member of international sustainability indices.

