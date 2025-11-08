Avita Medical’s Earnings Call: Progress Amid Challenges

Avita Medical Ltd ((RCEL)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Avita Medical Ltd’s recent earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both progress and challenges. While the company has made significant strides in reimbursement issues and cost management, as well as strategic expansions in Europe, these positive developments were overshadowed by revenue declines and reduced revenue guidance. Despite improvements in operational efficiency and cash management, the financial outlook remains cautious, reflecting ongoing challenges.

Reimbursement Progress for RECELL

The earnings call revealed significant progress in reimbursement for RECELL procedures. All seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) have now published or confirmed acceptance of provider reimbursement rates. This development is expected to renew demand and normalize utilization, marking a positive step forward for Avita Medical.

European Expansion

Avita Medical has broadened its global reach with the CE Mark approval for RECELL GO in Europe. The first patient was treated in Germany, underscoring the product’s global relevance and expanding access to new markets.

Cost Management and Reduction

The company reported a 24% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses, amounting to a $7.2 million decrease. This reflects Avita Medical’s effective cost management and commercial restructuring efforts, contributing to its overall financial health.

Strong Gross Margin for RECELL

The RECELL franchise maintained a strong gross profit margin of 83.6%, which is a positive indicator of the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Cash Management Improvement

Avita Medical has made significant improvements in cash management, reducing operating cash use by nearly 40% quarter-over-quarter. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing its financial stability.

Revenue Decline

The company reported $17 million in revenue, which was below expectations and represented a 13% year-over-year decline. This was attributed to ongoing reimbursement disruptions and other factors affecting the company’s financial performance.

Revised Revenue Guidance

Avita Medical lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $70 million to $74 million, down from the previous $76 million to $81 million. This revision reflects slower-than-anticipated reimbursement normalization and ongoing financial challenges.

Net Loss

The net loss for the quarter was $13.2 million, although this was an improvement of 19% year-over-year. This indicates that while financial challenges persist, there are signs of progress in reducing losses.

Debt Facility Adjustments

The company secured a waiver for the Q3 revenue covenant under the OrbiMed facility and amended the Q4 revenue covenant. These adjustments indicate the financial pressure Avita Medical is under, as it navigates its current challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Avita Medical plans to focus on rebuilding order momentum, driving consistent product utilization, and enhancing forecast accuracy. The company aims to capitalize on a $1.3 billion targeted opportunity within the broader U.S. market by concentrating on about 200 burn centers and trauma hospitals. Avita also plans to provide updated guidance for 2026 in early Q1, maintaining cost discipline and balance sheet flexibility to support its growth initiatives.

In summary, Avita Medical’s earnings call painted a picture of a company making strides in some areas while facing significant challenges in others. The overall sentiment was cautious, with notable achievements in reimbursement and cost management being tempered by revenue declines and financial adjustments. As Avita Medical looks to the future, its focus will be on rebuilding momentum and capitalizing on market opportunities, while maintaining financial discipline.

