Avita Medical’s Cohealyx Study: A Promising Step in Wound Care Innovation

Avita Medical Ltd ((RCEL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Avita Medical Ltd is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Prospective Multicenter Single-arm Clinical Study to Investigate Clinical Outcomes When Cohealyx™ is Used for the Management of Full Thickness Wounds Post-surgical Excision.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Cohealyx Collagen Matrix in treating full thickness wounds requiring skin grafts, focusing on the time to definitive closure.

The intervention being tested is the Cohealyx Collagen Matrix, a device applied to surgically excised wound beds to support healing and prepare for autografting. Its intended purpose is to facilitate wound closure by promoting a robust vascularized tissue bed.

This interventional study follows a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Patients with clinically indicated full thickness wounds for autografting are included, and the study assesses Cohealyx’s integration, time to autografting, and safety over a 6.5-month follow-up period.

The study began on May 15, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 29, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The clinical update could influence Avita Medical’s stock performance positively by showcasing innovation in wound care, potentially attracting investor interest. However, the competitive landscape in wound management solutions may temper expectations until results are available.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

