Avita Medical’s Cohealyx Study: A Game Changer in Wound Management?

Avita Medical Ltd ((RCEL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Avita Medical Ltd is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Prospective Multicenter Single-arm Clinical Study to Investigate Clinical Outcomes When Cohealyx™ is Used for the Management of Full Thickness Wounds Post-surgical Excision.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Cohealyx Collagen Matrix in treating full thickness wounds post-surgical excision, focusing on the time required for definitive closure.

The study tests the Cohealyx device, which is applied to surgically excised wound beds to support healing before autografting. This intervention is designed to facilitate wound closure and improve patient outcomes.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing on treatment. Patients receive Cohealyx application followed by a skin graft, and outcomes are monitored over several months.

The study began on May 15, 2025, with the latest update on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

This study could significantly impact Avita Medical’s stock performance by showcasing the potential of Cohealyx in wound management, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively. Competitors in the wound care industry may also be affected as new data emerges.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

