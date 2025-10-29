Avis Budget Group Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Avis Budget Group ( (CAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avis Budget Group presented to its investors.

Avis Budget Group is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, operating through its Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands, with a presence in approximately 180 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., the company offers car rental and car-sharing services, primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Avis Budget Group announced a return to revenue growth, posting revenues of $3.5 billion, a net income of $360 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $559 million. The company emphasized its focus on innovation and customer experience as key drivers of its performance.

Key financial highlights include a 1% increase in revenues compared to the same quarter last year, with the Americas segment contributing $2.6 billion and the International segment $898 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a notable increase, particularly in the International segment, which rose by 37% to $190 million, driven by stronger revenue per day and lower fleet costs. The company also successfully extended the maturity date of its $1.1 billion floating rate term loan to July 2032, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Despite a slight decline in revenue per day, Avis Budget Group managed to increase rental days by 1%, reflecting a robust demand for its services. The company’s liquidity position remains strong, with nearly $1.0 billion in liquidity and an additional $1.9 billion of fleet funding capacity, positioning it well for future growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Avis Budget Group remains committed to leading the mobility industry through continued innovation and a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. The management’s strategic investments and financial maneuvers aim to sustain growth and navigate the competitive landscape effectively.

