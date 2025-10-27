Avira Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has shared an update.

Avira Resources Ltd announced the application for quotation of 34,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AVW. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence, which could impact its strategic positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

Avira Resources Ltd operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in discovering and advancing projects related to valuable minerals, catering to market demands for raw materials.

Average Trading Volume: 1,145,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

