Avira Resources Issues New Shares in Strategic Move

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has provided an announcement.

Avira Resources Limited has issued 34,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act and confirms there is no excluded information that investors would expect in a disclosure document. This issuance is part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value.

Avira Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AVW. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on identifying and developing high-value resource projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,145,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.22M

