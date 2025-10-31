Avira Resources Expands with Mt Cattlin Gold Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has issued an update.

Avira Resources Limited announced its quarterly activities report, highlighting a significant agreement to acquire the Mt Cattlin Gold Project, which boasts historical production and high gold endowment. The company has secured $2.5 million in capital raising and completed a technical review of its Tangadee Project, identifying key target areas for exploration. These developments are expected to enhance Avira’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining sector.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

Avira Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary products include gold and other mineral deposits, with a market focus on high-grade gold projects and exploration of copper and nickel sulphide deposits in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,100,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.7M

