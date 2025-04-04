Avira Resources Expands Capital with New Share Issuance

Avira Resources Ltd ( (AU:AVW) ) has provided an announcement.

Avira Resources Limited has issued 36,172,985 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act and stated that there is no excluded information that investors would reasonably expect in a disclosure document. This strategic move is likely aimed at strengthening Avira’s capital base, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Avira Resources Ltd

Avira Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AVW) that operates in the resources industry. The company is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources and has a focus on leveraging its market position to expand its operations.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 320,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.32M

