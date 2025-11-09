Avino Silver & Gold’s Robust Q3 2025 Earnings Call

Avino Silver & Gold ((TSE:ASM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Avino Silver & Gold’s latest earnings call paints a picture of robust financial health and strategic advancements, despite facing some operational challenges. The company reported record cash positions and significant revenue growth, marking a strong financial performance. However, increased costs per silver equivalent ounce and currency exchange risks present notable challenges moving forward.

Record Cash Position

Avino Silver & Gold announced a record cash position of $57.3 million at the end of Q3 2025, reflecting an increase of $20 million from the last quarter and $30 million from the previous year-end. This milestone underscores the company’s strong liquidity and financial management.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported $21 million in revenues, marking a 44% increase from Q3 of the previous year. With a gross profit margin of 47%, Avino achieved its highest-ever quarterly profit of $7.7 million in net income after taxes, highlighting its operational efficiency and market success.

Inclusion in TSX30 and Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index

Avino’s inclusion in the Toronto Stock Exchange 2025 TSX30, ranking fifth among top-performing companies, and its addition to the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, GDXJ, demonstrate its growing market recognition and investor confidence.

Progress at La Preciosa

Operations at La Preciosa have exceeded expectations, with the start of processing material through Circuit #1 ahead of schedule. This progress signifies Avino’s commitment to operational excellence and strategic project management.

Positive Exploration Results

Drilling at La Preciosa returned excellent grades, with intercepts from hole 2503 showing 1,638 grams of silver and 1.92 grams of gold over 7.9 meters of true width. These results highlight the potential for future resource expansion and value creation.

Increased Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce

The cash cost per silver equivalent ounce rose to $17.06, a 14% increase from Q3 last year, with all-in sustaining costs at $24 per ounce, 9% higher than the previous year. These rising costs present a challenge that Avino must address to maintain profitability.

Currency Exchange Risks

Currency movements between the U.S. dollar and the Mexican peso, alongside ongoing tariff discussions, pose risks to Avino’s financial stability. However, the company’s hedging program has mitigated some of these risks, showcasing its proactive risk management strategies.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Avino outlined its strategic vision for growth, focusing on operational excellence, portfolio optimization, disciplined financial management, strategic exploration, and market recognition. The company plans to expand production to 2,500 tonnes per day, leveraging its strong financial position and successful exploration results to drive future growth.

In summary, Avino Silver & Gold’s earnings call reflects a company in a strong financial position with strategic advancements in its operations and market presence. Despite challenges such as increased production costs and currency risks, Avino’s commitment to growth and operational excellence positions it well for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue