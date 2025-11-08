Avino Silver & Gold Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Avino Silver & Gold ( (ASM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avino Silver & Gold presented to its investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., a silver producer operating in Mexico, is known for its unhedged production of silver, gold, and copper, and its strategic acquisition of the La Preciosa property.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by record net income, earnings per share, cash reserves, and working capital. The company attributes its success to improved mill availability and operational discipline, positioning it well to meet its annual production guidance.

Key financial metrics for Q3 2025 include a 44% increase in revenue to $21 million, a 73% rise in gross profit to $9.9 million, and a 559% surge in net income to $7.7 million. The company also achieved a 200% increase in EBITDA to $11.5 million and maintained a robust cash position of $57.3 million, supporting its growth strategy. Despite a decrease in silver and copper production, gold production increased by 19%, driven by improved recoveries.

Operational highlights include a 21% increase in mill throughput and the successful integration of La Preciosa into its operations. The company also announced its inclusion in the TSX30 and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, reflecting its strong market performance.

Looking ahead, Avino remains focused on its transformational growth strategy, leveraging its solid financial foundation and operational advancements to enhance production capabilities and shareholder value.

